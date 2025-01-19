Police investigating unexplained death of man in Stratford

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man in Stratford, Taranaki overnight.

The man had decided to walk back from an event on Miranda St about 10pm.

He was located deceased on Lear St about 11.15pm.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries remain ongoing to determine how he died,” police said.

“If anyone saw anything between Miranda St and Lear St, Stratford, between 10pm and 11.30pm, or has any information they believe may assist in the investigation, not yet reported to us, please get in touch with police.