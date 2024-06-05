Police investigating ‘unexplained death’ in Whangaparāoa

Surge in serious young offenders, new Government tax hits EV owners and expert offers advice ahead of tonight's $43 million Lotto Powerball jackpot. Video / NZHerald / Gettyimages

Police are treating the death of a woman at a Whangaparāoa property as unexplained.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Stanmore Bay Rd at around 8pm last night.

A police spokesperson said the woman was initially located unresponsive but was pronounced dead by ambulance staff.

“The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are still being treated as unexplained and police will await the result of a post-mortem examination,” the spokesperson said.

Police are completing a scene examination today as part of their investigation.

A St John spokesperson confirmed they were called to the scene at 7.55pm and responded with one ambulance and one rapid-response vehicle.