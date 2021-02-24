Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Palmerston North Square Gardens

Owen Wildbore-Brumby was found in Palmerston North's Square Gardens earlier this month. Image / Google Maps

Police want the public to help piece together the final movements of a Palmerston North man, whose death is being treated as "unexplained".

Owen Wildbore-Brumby's body was discovered in the Square Gardens on the afternoon of February 16, said acting Palmerston North CIB supervisor Detective Carl Newton.

"While the investigation into the circumstances of his death continues, it is being treated as unexplained."

Police are also awaiting the results of forensic testing and are looking at CCTV footage.

Newton said police would like public help to piece together Wildbore-Brumby's movements from the evening of Saturday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 16.

They also want to identify anyone who may have associated with Wildbore-Brumby during that time.

He is described as a Caucasian male, aged 40 years, approximately 136cm tall and of medium build with short brown hair.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 210217/3172, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.