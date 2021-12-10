Police investigating Takapuna jewellery store break-in

Smashed window glass after two people were seen breaking into Takapuna's Fifth Avenue Jewellery store and fleeing the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating a Takapuna jewellery store break-in where two people were seen smashing window glass and fleeing the scene while dropping jewels in their trail.

At 3.30am today, police were called to reports of store glass smashing at Fifth Avenue Jewellery on Hurstmere Rd in Takapuna, Auckland.

"Two people were seen fleeing in a car but at this stage they have not been located," a police spokeswoman told the Herald.

The Herald understands a large amount of high-end jewellery and watches were taken but police could not confirm, saying a stock take needed to be conducted.

Fifth Avenue Jewellery on Hustmere Rd in Takapuna after it broken into. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Some stolen jewellery was dropped on the road but we are unsure if they got away with any at this stage," the spokeswoman said.

A scene guard is in place this morning and inquires are ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

Further north, at Dairy Flats, the Eagle police helicopter was sent out shortly after 4am to assist with reports of liquor store burglary.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with burglary and three others have been arrested.

The man was due to appear at Waitakere District Court today.

The liquor store was located on Kahikatea Flat Road and alleged culprits were seen fleeing on foot before they were caught.