Three vehicles were destroyed in a suspected arson at Ferry Landing in Whitianga. Photo / Jamie Bramley

Whitianga residents have described hearing two explosions, one after the other, early today on the waterfront.

Police are investigating after three vehicles were destroyed in Whitianga overnight.

A nearby resident said two explosions were heard about 3am.

Cooks Beach plumber Jamie Bramley was on the scene this morning and photographed the damage.

While he did not have further information, his father father-in-law and Coromandel photographer Alan Duff described the scene as “bloody awful”.