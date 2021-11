Police were called to the scene just past noon on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Police are looking into a sudden death at a residential property on Anzac Rd in Pukekohe.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 12.13pm on Sunday.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and the death will be referred to the coroner," he said.

Ambulance service St John was called to the scene but were not required for transportation as there was no patient, said a St John spokeswoman.

