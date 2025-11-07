Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Joseph Te Huia breaks into home, unleashes vicious attack on woman who had been gaming

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Hamilton man Joseph Te Huia was acting in a 'delusional' manner after breaking into a woman's home and brutally attacking her. Photo / 123rf

A woman subjected to a horrific attack after a man broke into her home says she fears what would have happened if police had not smashed a glass door to get in and save her.

The victim was at her Waikato home gaming with her headphones on when Joseph Hohepa

