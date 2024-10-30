Advertisement
Police investigating sexual assault of child near Auckland park following ‘several lines of inquiry’

NZ Herald
Manukau Ward Councillor Alf Filipaina says the man who assaulted a child in Aronia Park in Goodwood Heights on Friday needs to be caught. Video / Michael Morrah / Mike Scott

Police are following “several lines of inquiry” in their search for a man who sexually assaulted a young girl near a South Auckland park last week.

Police said a stranger offered to walk the child home before indecently assaulting her in bushes near Aronia Park in Goodwood Heights at about 8pm on Friday.

“This man has then indecently assaulted her in nearby bushes. The child has screamed for help, and the man fled the scene.”

On Wednesday night police said they were in the “early stages of an investigation”.

“Our primary intention is to identify and locate the person believed responsible and we are following several lines of inquiry,” a police spokesperson said.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation remains ongoing.

“We continue to appeal for information from people who were in the Aronia Park area between 6pm and 8pm on Friday.”

Police have also asked anyone with CCTV footage or anyone driving in that area who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

“Please reference job number 241025/7415. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Manurewa-Papakura Ward councillor Daniel Newman said the offender should turn himself in before he gets “South Auckland justice”.

“Which he, quite frankly, deserves in my opinion.”

Newman called the crime “beyond despicable” and said the community was “outraged”.

Police are investigating after a child was sexually assaulted in Aronia Park, Goodwood Heights.
“The person who has been committing this offence needs to be identified and apprehended for the safety of the community and frankly for the safety of that person because he is in some danger, I suspect.”

Newman said he was “very disappointed” schools had not been warned of the risk so they could be extra vigilant and inform their communities.

A primary school and preschool 200m from the location of the attack say they are now on high alert but were surprised police did not warn them about a potential predator being on the loose.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

