Incident occured in New Lynn overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

A person has been critically injured after a serious incident unfolded in West Auckland overnight.

Emergency services responded to McWhirter Pl in New Lynn around 9pm after reports someone had received a head injury.

A police spokesperson said one person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The police helicopter tracked a vehicle that fled the scene which was later stopped on Arran Rd in Browns Bay.

"Those in the vehicle assisted police with their enquiries, however at this stage, no arrests have been made," said a police spokesperson.

"The circumstances of how the victim received their injuries are not clear and the investigation is ongoing."

The circumstances of a serious incident in New Lynn last night are yet to be determined. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness saw police move a man from the street to a nearby BP where he was treated by St John paramedics.

They said the scene was cordoned off as detectives began their investigations around a property in the cul-de-sac.

"A group of detectives were canvassing the outside of a home at the end of the cul-de-sac on McWhirter Pl, whist officers spoke to persons nearby taking statements."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220501/6118.