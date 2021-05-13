Police investigating 'graphic' and 'disturbing' child exploitation video being shared by young people in Auckland

Police are appealing for help stopping a video depicting child exploitation from being shared online. Photo / File

A graphic and disturbing child exploitation video is being shared online by young people in Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Alex Carter of the Online Child Exploitation Team Across New Zealand (OCEANZ) said police were aware the video was being circulated online and urged anyone who saw it being shared to contact police.

Carter said the video was graphic in nature and had been shared in the past.

"Every time this video, and others like it, are shared, the subjects are being revictimised and this leads to further trauma."

He said police understood the video was predominately being shared among young people in the Auckland area.

Police were investigating its distribution and would not be releasing any further details out of respect for the victim, he said.

Carter reminded people it was an offence to distribute objectionable material under the Films, Videos and Publications Classifications Act 1993 which carried a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

It was also an offence to be in possession of objectionable content which was punishable by 10 years in prison.

If you are aware of it being shared and know who is sharing it contact police on 105 quoting file number 210513/8328 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.