Police and St John paramedics respond to an incident in Ranui, West Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating a sudden death in West Auckland late last night.

Police and emergency services were called to a property in Ranui shortly before 10.30pm after reports of an incident.

Authorities at the scene confirmed they were investigating a sudden death, but referred all inquiries to the Police media team.

The circumstances of the death are not yet known.

A witness said several people were removed from the property by police and are understood to have been taken to the Henderson Police Station.

"Police staff had placed stepping plates around the back as officers went door-to-door speaking to neighbours," he said.

The witness described seeing detectives and a specialist forensic photographer working at the back of the house.

A neighbour told the Herald: "I heard swearing and carrying on this morning, but they have been quiet since. I don't know what has gone down, but it looks pretty serious."

Police have cordoned off the property and a police guard was placed outside the house overnight.