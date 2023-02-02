Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police investigating after shots fired at house in South Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police at the scene in Manurewa, where gunshots were reportedly fired at a house overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene in Manurewa, where gunshots were reportedly fired at a house overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating an incident in South Auckland overnight in which a house was allegedly shot at.

Officers were called to a property on Adams Rd, in Manurewa, after reports that a firearm was being discharged towards the house shortly before 12.30am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

“On arrival, police have located two projectiles at the scene. However, no injuries have been reported,” a spokesman said.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are urging anyone with information that may help to contact authorities immediately.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Can you help? Call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonyous on 0800 555 111


Latest from New Zealand