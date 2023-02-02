Police at the scene in Manurewa, where gunshots were reportedly fired at a house overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating an incident in South Auckland overnight in which a house was allegedly shot at.

Officers were called to a property on Adams Rd, in Manurewa, after reports that a firearm was being discharged towards the house shortly before 12.30am.

“On arrival, police have located two projectiles at the scene. However, no injuries have been reported,” a spokesman said.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are urging anyone with information that may help to contact authorities immediately.

Can you help? Call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonyous on 0800 555 111



