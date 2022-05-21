Fears over gun violence and gang turf wars are on the rise in Auckland. Photo / File

A house in Auckland's Red Hill was reportedly shot at this evening.

Police were called around 7.45pm to reports that a firearm had been discharged in the direction of a residential property on Brooke Rd.

"We have staff in Red Hill currently speaking to people in the immediate area and can confirm nobody has been injured," a spokeswoman said.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

It comes amidst rising concerns over gun violence and gang wars plaguing the streets of West and South Auckland over the last year.

Hundreds of shooting victims have been hospitalised across Auckland as the number of firearms in circulation grows.

Figures released exclusively to the Herald late last year by Auckland's three district health boards showed the city's hospitals had treated nearly 350 patients for firearms injuries since January 2016.

Police say they have zero tolerance for gun violence, while Auckland mayor Phil Goff said recent shootings and gang-related crime were "completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated".

Last month, a house in the west Auckland suburb of Te Atatū was shot up at night when there were a number of people inside.

On Friday, three men were arrested seven months after a shooting in Mt Roskill, Auckland that left one person with serious injuries.

And in November, the Herald reported that a family with young children who miraculously dodged more than 20 bullets fired at their house had fled Māngere East out of fear for their safety.