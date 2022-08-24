Voyager 2022 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Police investigating after person suffers injuries from air rifle

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A person has been hospitalised after suffering injuries from an air rifle.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident after reports of a person at Middlemore Hospital, South Auckland, with injuries received from an air rifle.

The injuries are said to be minor.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the situation just before 11pm yesterday.

It has not yet been established exactly where the victim was injured - or whether authorities are looking for anyone else involved.

The spokeswoman said inquiries are ongoing.

- more to come -