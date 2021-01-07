Police investigating after person seriously injured in Panmure

Details about the incident are scarce. Photo / Supplied

Police are at the scene where a person was seriously injured in the south-eastern suburb of Auckland, Panmure.

Images show around half a dozen officers at the location on Queens Rd, Panmure, some of which are taking statements and others closing part of the road.

In a statement, a spokesman says the incident, which they did not go into details about, was reported to them just before 5pm.

"The person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition," they said.

Officers at the scene of the incident on Queens Rd. Photo / Supplied

"Police are currently at the scene making inquiries to establish what exactly has occurred.

"There is no further information available at this very early stage."