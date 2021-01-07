Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police investigating after person seriously injured in Panmure

Quick Read

Details about the incident are scarce. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Police are at the scene where a person was seriously injured in the south-eastern suburb of Auckland, Panmure.

Images show around half a dozen officers at the location on Queens Rd, Panmure, some of which are taking statements and others closing part of the road.

DO YOU KNOW MORE?

In a statement, a spokesman says the incident, which they did not go into details about, was reported to them just before 5pm.

"The person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition," they said.

Officers at the scene of the incident on Queens Rd. Photo / Supplied
Officers at the scene of the incident on Queens Rd. Photo / Supplied

"Police are currently at the scene making inquiries to establish what exactly has occurred.

"There is no further information available at this very early stage."

Officers at the scene of the incident on Queens Rd. Photo / Supplied
Officers at the scene of the incident on Queens Rd. Photo / Supplied