Police investigating after person seriously injured in Panmure

Police are at the scene where a person was seriously injured in the south-eastern suburb of Auckland, Panmure.
Images show around half a dozen officers at the location on Queens Rd, Panmure, some of which are taking statements and others closing part of the road.
In a statement, a spokesman says the incident, which they did not go into details about, was reported to them just before 5pm.
"The person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition," they said.
"Police are currently at the scene making inquiries to establish what exactly has occurred.
"There is no further information available at this very early stage."