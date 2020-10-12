Police investigating after man seriously injured in stabbing incident in Rangiora

A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Rangiora on Monday night. Photo / File

A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Rangiora on Monday night.

The incident took place on White Street. Police were called to the address at about 8.30pm.

A police spokeswoman says officers responded to the incident after a report of disorder.

"A scene examination is underway at the property and police are speaking to a number of people, working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred."

A neighbour told Christchurch Newstalk ZB host Chris Lynch they heard loud noises moments before police arrived on scene.

The spokeswoman said police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or those involved.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 201012/3622.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.