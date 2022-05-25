Police at the scene on St Martins Lane in Grafton, central Auckland, where a body was found overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating after a person was found dead in central Auckland overnight.

Emergency services and police were called to the scene after reports that a body had been found in the middle of St Martins Lane in Grafton.

It is understood police attended the scene about 1am.

The circumstances of the person's death are not yet known.

A witness said police had taped a section of the lane off.

Several officers and police cars could be seen on the street and an ambulance was parked on the kerb.

Police have been approached for more information.

- more to come -