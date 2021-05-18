Police investigate threat made against South Auckland school

An investigation is underway after a threat was made against a South Auckland high school this morning.
Police say a threat was made at around 10am and it has been in close contact with the school while making inquiries.
The school remained open today.
A bomb threat was made last week against St Peter's School in Cambridge.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
But police said there was no credibility to the treat after completing a thorough investigation.
Read More
- Man in court over hoax bomb threat that grounded flights at Auckland Airport - NZ Herald
- Bomb scare forces Auckland workers out of Victoria St West office building - NZ Herald
- St Peter's Cambridge bomb scare: Police say no 'credible threat' - NZ Herald
- Post office near Auckland Airport evacuated after bomb threat - NZ Herald
"We are aware this was a distressing situation for the school, its students and parents," Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said.
"We want to reassure the community, we take matters of this nature extremely seriously and any new information that comes to our attention regarding this incident will be assessed accordingly.
"Police will be providing ongoing support where necessary to the school and its community."
More to come.