Police investigate 'suspicious' house fire in Wellington's Mt Victoria

Police are investigating a "suspicious" house blaze in Wellington's Mt Victoria.
Ten fire crews battled the fire, which broke out in a two-storey house on Austin St in Mt Victoria about 9.15pm on Wednesday.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the entire house had been consumed by the flames.
"We are treating the Wellington fire as suspicious," a police spokeswoman said.
The fire was contained to the property.
St John was called to the scene, but it was unclear if anyone was injured.
A witness said flames were bursting out of the house on to the street.
People had run around the house in an attempt to check if anyone was inside, he said.
A fire investigator and police were due back at the scene this morning.
On Sunday night, another fire left one person in hospital and four homes damaged or destroyed in a suspicious blaze on Hanson St, Newtown.
Police are still appealing for information and CCTV footage from that fire.