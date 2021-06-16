Police investigate 'suspicious' house fire in Wellington's Mt Victoria

Police investigate house fire in Wellington's Mt Victoria. Video / Supplied

Police are investigating a "suspicious" house blaze in Wellington's Mt Victoria.

Ten fire crews battled the fire, which broke out in a two-storey house on Austin St in Mt Victoria about 9.15pm on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the entire house had been consumed by the flames.

"We are treating the Wellington fire as suspicious," a police spokeswoman said.

The fire was contained to the property.

St John was called to the scene, but it was unclear if anyone was injured.

A witness said flames were bursting out of the house on to the street.

Seven Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances and three specialist appliances responded to the fire. Photo / Joe Patchett

People had run around the house in an attempt to check if anyone was inside, he said.

Emergency services are at the scene of the Austin St blaze. Photo / Joe Patchett

A fire investigator and police were due back at the scene this morning.

On Sunday night, another fire left one person in hospital and four homes damaged or destroyed in a suspicious blaze on Hanson St, Newtown.

Police are still appealing for information and CCTV footage from that fire.