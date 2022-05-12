Police arrived at the scene of a sudden death at a house on Hall Ave, Favona. Video / Dean Purcell

Police are investigating the sudden death of a person at a Favona property this afternoon.

A spokesperson said a person at the Hall Ave property, understood to be known to the deceased male, is speaking with police.

Police inquiries are in the early stages and are working to ascertain the circumstances of what has occurred.

Police have taped off the house with yellow crime scene tape. Officers can be seen outside the house, with more inside.

Police have taped off the house with yellow crime scene tape. Photo / Dean Purcell

The taped off property is one of many brick homes on a quiet, dead-end avenue lined with palm trees.