Police are investigating a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Cowan Bay Rd between Puhoi and Warkworth this morning.

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to expect delays in the area as police undertake a crash investigation.

“Please allow extra time for expected delays through this area this morning.”

Emergency services responded to the crash at about 9.45am.

Waka Kotahi said road closures might be required.

A St John spokesperson said that, at 9.11am, a rapid response vehicle, and two ambulances responded to a crash on State Highway 1 near Warkworth.

They attended to two patients.

”One patient was taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition, the second was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.”

