They said fire crews forced their way inside, extinguishing the blaze.

The fire was a month after a car was used to ram a nearby Ōrewa pub before a fire was lit.

Waitematā North police area commander Inspector John Thornley said Operation Governor would investigate the most recent fire on the suburb’s main strip.

“It’s fortunate that no one has been harmed as a result of this fire, which is considered to be deliberately lit,” he said.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a commercial property in Auckland’s Orewa during the weekend. Photo / Jayden Murdie Photography

Residents can expect to see more police around Ōrewa.

Thornley said the attacks on local businesses would not be tolerated.

“We are working hard to hold those responsible to account,” he said.

“These arsons are not only damaging property, but they’re affecting people’s livelihoods, and police are open-minded about whether any of these incidents are linked.

“It’s highly likely the community’s information may prove pivotal in this investigation.”

Thornley said the investigation team would be engaging with the public over the coming days.

Police are investigating after a vehicle was driven into Orewa’s Shoreward Gastrobar last month and a small fire was started behind the bar.

“We want to hear about any suspicious activity that people might have seen on Saturday night,” he says.

“I’m asking anyone with dashcam footage around the Ōrewa township, between 10pm and midnight, on Saturday, November 1, to make themselves known to the investigation team.

“No piece of information is too small, so please come forward as soon as possible.”

Thornley said anyone with information could update police online now or call 105 using the reference number 251102/4265.

After the pub fire, Waitematā crime squad Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie had said police were called to the Hibiscus Coast Highway scene about 12.40am.

She said a car was used to smash into Shoreward Gastrobar.

Photos show a small blue car in the middle of the pub, with tables, chairs and glass strewn around it.

Goldie said the vehicle’s occupants tried to set the restaurant alight before fleeing on foot.

The fire was extinguished by a member of the public before police arrived.

