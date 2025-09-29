Police are investigating after a vehicle was driven into Orewa’s Shoreward Gastrobar

Police are searching for the occupants of a car after it was used to ram into an Ōrewa pub before a fire was lit.

An investigation is under way into a burglary and arson attack after those inside the vehicle fled on foot from Ōrewa’s Shoreward Gastrobar.

Waitematā Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said police were called to the scene on the Hibiscus Coast Highway about 12.40am.

She said the car was used to gain entry to the building.