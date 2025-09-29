Advertisement
Police searching for driver, passenger after car rams Ōrewa Shoreward Gastrobar, fire lit

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police are investigating after a vehicle was driven into Orewa’s Shoreward Gastrobar

Police are searching for the occupants of a car after it was used to ram into an Ōrewa pub before a fire was lit.

An investigation is under way into a burglary and arson attack after those inside the vehicle fled on foot from Ōrewa’s Shoreward Gastrobar.

Waitematā Crime

