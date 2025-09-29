Photos from the scene show a small blue car sitting in the middle of the pub, with tables, chairs and glass strewn around it.
Goldie said the vehicle’s occupants then tried to set fire to the restaurant before fleeing on foot.
The fire was extinguished by a member of the public before police arrived at the scene.
“An investigation is now under way to determine what was taken and who was involved; however, at this stage, no arrests have been made,” Goldie said.
Goldie asked anyone with footage or information that may assist to contact police via the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.
People should reference job number P063967549.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.