Police are investigating after South Auckland secondary school students were sent an email containing objectionable material.

The “disturbing” explicit email containing graphic content was sent to Rosehill College students a couple of days ago.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter confirmed a report was made to police on Monday afternoon about the email.

“Our inquiries are in the early stages, but Police have commenced an investigation into the email concerned to identify the sender.”

Hunter said police have offered support to the college through their senior leadership team.

“The material distributed was of an objectionable nature - possession and distribution of such material is an offence and we will endeavour to hold the sender accountable for their actions.

“We will be working closely with the school moving forward in response to this matter.”

The email prompted an alert to parents and caregivers by the school’s principal, warning of the concerning communication.

“It has come to our attention that a disturbing email is circulating in the community and has been sent to some Rosehill students.

“This has been removed from all student accounts,” Rosehill College principal assistant Janet Herst said in a social media post yesterday.

Posted by Rosehill College on Saturday, July 29, 2023

Rosehill College principal Davida Suasua said over the weekend an external party sent emails to students.

“This email contained graphic and disturbing images,” Suasua said.

“Once we were notified of this email, the staff of Rosehill College undertook immediate action to delete the email and its content from all student accounts and turned off the ability of outside agencies to contact students.”

The school was working with their IT provider and police, Suasua said.

“We take this matter very seriously.

“The harmful and deliberate actions of this email raises concern that this person and or persons may require support.”

Suasua said if any child had seen the video attached to the email - “it may still be in their downloads folder”.

She asked parents and caregivers to “please go to the download folder and remove the video completely from the child’s device”.

Suasua said she was disturbed to learn that staff members had been approached outside of school hours and were being abused over this incident, including staff receiving abusive emails from Rosehill College families.

“This was a deliberate act from an external person or persons. Fuelling their intention and looking for blame does not support the students of Rosehill College.

“As mentioned above we are working with our IT provider and the Police.

“Offers are being made to support students who have viewed the troubling content.”

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.



