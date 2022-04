Police are responding to a sudden death at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Police are investigating a death at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland.

A spokesperson said they were called to a report of a sudden death at the prison at 9.40am.

"Inquiries are currently under way and we have no further comment at this early stage," said the spokesperson.

The Department of Corrections is being approached for comment.

More to come.