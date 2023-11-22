Police are investigating emails of a “concerning nature” sent to a number of schools and hospitals across New Zealand this morning.

“We are working to establish the origin of the emails and have yet to establish any actual threat to any organisation,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said they acknowledged how unsettling these emails were for all concerned.

“We’d like to thank all involved for their cooperation as we investigate these emails.”

Police said they will not be disclosing the names of individual organisations that received emails.



