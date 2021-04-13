Police investigate body in burning car near Kerikeri

Police have closed the end of Wharau Rd, which leads to a bay overlooking the entrance to Kerikeri Inlet. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police have closed the end of Wharau Rd, which leads to a bay overlooking the entrance to Kerikeri Inlet. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A police investigation is continuing in Kerikeri where a body was found in a burning car on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were alerted just after 7pm to the blaze at the far end of Wharau Rd, about 10km east of the town overlooking Wharau Bay and the entrance to Kerikeri Inlet in the Bay of Islands.

A scene-of-crime trailer at the end of Wharau Rd where police are investigating the discovery of a body in a burning car. Photo / Peter de Graaf

This morning the road end was closed with emergency tape and under police guard.

Four police cars could be seen along with a scene-of-crime trailer and a Fire and Emergency investigator's vehicle.

The circumstances are not yet clear.

A police spokesman said enquiries were underway to establish exactly what had happened.