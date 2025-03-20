Four young people were taken into custody by police in Napier in the early hours of Sunday, March 16. Photo / Warren Buckland

A police investigation is under way into the alleged assault of a 15-year-old boy in Hawke’s Bay by a police officer.

In the early hours of Sunday, March 16, a stolen vehicle was found crashed in Napier and four young people who were fleeing the scene were taken into custody.

The mother of one of them said on Facebook her son had owned up to “doing things he shouldn’t have been doing”, and was abused by police during the arrest and while under restraint.

She alleges his face was smashed into the ground, his jaw was broken in half, and he was punched in the head. She said it took a shift change at the police station for an officer to realise how injured her son was and take him to Hastings Hospital where he was sent to Wellington for surgery.