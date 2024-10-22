The letter asked for the parents’ consent to interview their child and instructed them to not speak about the specific teacher.

It also instructed parents not to post or allow their child to post about the interview on social media.

It said parents would be contacted if there were any “concerns” in the interview.

The teacher, who is in her 30s, has been charged with the indecent assault of a boy under-12 and grooming for sexual conduct with a young person.

“An investigation was launched after the matter was reported to police last month. The woman has been remanded on bail and is due to reappear in North Shore District Court on November 15,” police told the Herald.

The offending is alleged to have occurred in August and September.

If convicted of the charges, the woman faces up to 10 years in jail.

The Herald understands a public meeting was held between the school, the community, and police on Monday night. However, parents told the Herald they were frustrated by the lack of available information.

The Teaching Council website notes the teacher embroiled in the allegations has “voluntarily agreed not to teach”.

The names of the teacher and school are suppressed.

The Herald attempted to contact the school but has not received a response.

Police said inquiries were ongoing, with support from Oranga Tamariki.

“As the matter is before the court, police will not be providing any further details.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.







