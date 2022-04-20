Image / NZME

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in the Horowhenua town of Shannon.

"A man has been transported to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries following an incident in Shannon that was reported to Police at 6.30pm," a police spokesperson told NZME.

The spokesperson said inquiries into the incident are ongoing and cordons are in place.

"Many times I have been through there and it's always a quiet town," one person wrote on social media.

One person said they saw a person with blood jump out of a car when driving through the town.

"This guy jumped out from the side of the road covered in blood."

