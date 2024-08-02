A silver in sailing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, the National Party hold their annual conference and rent prices continue to rise nationwide. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested a teenager who allegedly impersonated police by attaching flashing red and blue lights to his vehicle and pulling over women who were driving alone at night.

Mid North response manager Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt says two recent incidents had been reported.

”Both female drivers were the sole occupant of their vehicles,” he says.

”On both occasions, the female drivers have stopped, and the alleged offender has exited his vehicle, and engaged them in conversation.

”The female drivers have then driven away from the man unharmed but were left distressed by his actions.