Police impersonator nabbed in Northland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police have arrested a teenager who allegedly impersonated police by attaching flashing red and blue lights to his vehicle and pulling over women who were driving alone at night.

Mid North response manager Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt says two recent incidents had been reported.

”Both female drivers were the sole occupant of their vehicles,” he says.

”On both occasions, the female drivers have stopped, and the alleged offender has exited his vehicle, and engaged them in conversation.

”The female drivers have then driven away from the man unharmed but were left distressed by his actions.

”The incidents could have also led to a crash and put the lives of other road users at risk.

”Police investigators were able to identify a suspect from images of the vehicle taken from CCTV footage.

”Yesterday, we executed a search warrant at an address in Kerikeri and located a vehicle which had red and blue lights fitted to it.”

A 17-year-old man was referred to Youth Aid as a result.

”We are greatly concerned by this man’s actions and believe he may have approached and signalled other drivers in the region to stop with the activated red and blue lights,” Barratt said.

He asked anyone with information on the incidents, or similar ones, to call police on 105, quoting file number 240625/9125.

Members of the public can also contact police online, click “Update Report” and reference the file number above. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

