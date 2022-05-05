Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Police hunting passenger after person suffers serious injuries on Auckland bus

A person on a bus was allegedly stabbed in central Auckland last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

Police are hunting a bus passenger after a person suffered serious injuries in an attack on an Auckland central bus.

Police and emergency services were called to Broadway, in Newmarket, after reports of a serious incident on board a bus.

The Herald understands the victim has suffered stab wounds in the attack.

St John paramedics treated one person who was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

Police say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening, however.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said: "At about 9.25pm, Police were called to an incident on a bus travelling along Broadway, Newmarket.

"Upon arrival Police have located an injured 37-year-old male."

Police investigating the incident are now hunting for the offender.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 or 111