Police hunting group after armed robbery in Auckland

Police are hunting a group of people tonight after armed robbers hit a store in Botany.

“Police received a report of a robbery of a store in Botany Town Centre at about 9pm, in which a group of people entered with weapons and took property.

“No injuries were reported. The group left in a vehicle which was located abandoned in East Tamaki.

“Police have attended and enquiries into the incident are ongoing, which includes working to identifying those involved.”

A post on the local community Facebook page says: “Ram raid at Botany Town Centre - can you hear the helicopters?”

A witness at the scene says the main strip is blocked by security.

It’s understood the robber’s vehicle was dumped on Mulroy Place.

More to come.