Police are hunting for a woman who threatened shoppers with a hockey stick outside an Auckland supermarket on Sunday afternoon before driving away down the footpath.

Video of the bizarre attack shows the woman striking the click-and-collect entrance at Pukekohe Pak’nSave, while her male accomplice watched, his identity obscured by a balaclava.

Appearing to have different intentions, the man in the video can be seen casually talking to an unrelated person, while the woman frantically runs to a nearby getaway car.

A police spokesperson said the late 90s brown Honda station wagon, is being sought in relation to several retail thefts in Pukekohe.

The car then swerves towards the entrance of the supermarket and drives down the footpath.

Police are seeking public help in identifying the woman.

Anyone that can help is asked to call 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing case number 230620/2294.

Foodstuffs North Island has been contacted for comment.