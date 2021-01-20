Police hunting for thieves who stole $1000 worth of ornaments from Oamaru gift shop

The two women police believe could assist them with their inquiries into the burglary. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking the public for help in locating $1000 worth of items stolen from a gift shop near Oamaru.

The burglary of the Riverstone Kitchen gift shop happened at 2am on January 15.

Display items outside the gift shop were stolen which include two garden ornaments and a number of other ornaments.

The value of the items stolen is more than $1000, a police spokesperson said.

One of the ornaments that was stolen from the gift shop. Photo / Supplied

"Police are making inquiries into the burglary including reviewing CCTV footage. We would however like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

"Police would also like to speak to the women pictured as we believe they may be able to assist us with our inquiries."

Anyone who recognises the women are also asked to contact police.

• Information can be passed on by calling 105 and quoting file number 210118/3845.