Police hunt for rogue go-kart in Whangārei

Police in Whangārei have appealed for help from the public to apprehend the driver of go-kart who has been driving dangerously and evading police.

Northland Police took to Facebook seeking help in nabbing the driver, who has been seen driving recklessly in the Whangārei area.

"The Go Kart has been reported by multiple members of the public in relation to the dangerous driving manner, speed and lack of safety gear used by the driver," police wrote.

"The Go Kart has previously failed to stop for Police and the general driving manner is putting the driver and members of the public at risk.

"Police would like to identify the driver of the Go Kart and its location in order to hold the driver accountable and prevent any harm to themselves or members of the public."

Whangarei Police are appealing for info about a Go Kart that has been reported on numerous occasions driving recklessly... Posted by Northland Police on Tuesday, 8 December 2020

But, because the request was posted on Facebook, it soon attracted jokers drawn to the parallels with the famous video game Mario Kart.

"That was Mario, seen him chasing Luigi the other day," said one.

"Try using a red shell," joked another, referring the use of red shells in the game to knock opposing drivers off the track.

Others pointed out that the reckless antics of the driver posed a very real risk to themselves and other road users.

"All fun in games till they hurt themselves or somebody else .. give them some PD," said one local, while others shared encounters with the speedster.

"I've seen him. Sped past me," said one man.

"I almost ran him over because he's so low to the ground I didn't see him in my truck."

Another asked: "If someone dies will you still be laughing then?"