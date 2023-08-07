Police are appealing to the public to help find those responsible.

Police are appealing to the public to help find those responsible.

Police are urging the Tairāwhiti public to come forward with information after gang members targeted a home with shotgun pellets.

Police are asking to hear from anyone who was in or near Totara Street in Gisborne on Friday, August 4 about 10.30pm.

A window was shattered in a house in the area, and a woman and her children were inside at the time.

Police are looking into shotgun pellets fired at the house in what appears to be a gang-related incident.

Police are urging anyone who observed the incident or who has any information to contact them.

According to a spokesperson, it is critical that police have every opportunity to hold persons who engage in dangerous behaviour with weapons accountable.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as police continue to examine the scene.