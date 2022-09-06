A late night police chase across Auckland ends with several youths arrested, Britain has a new Prime Minister and snow fall down South as cold blast hits Aotearoa in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Wellington police are wanting to identify three people after 22-year-old Breanna Muriwai went missing from a beach in the Kāpiti Coast area.

Muriwai was last seen at Te Horo Beach near the car parking area on Sea Rd around 4am on August 28.

Detective Sergeant Peter Vine said they have working to piece together Breanna's movements prior to her last sighting and now need the public's help.

"We would like to identify three people walking on Te Horo Beach just before dawn on Sunday the 28th. The three people interacted with two male associates of Breanna who were driving along the beach looking for her," said Vine.

Vine said there is a chance that Muriwai asked someone in the area to use their phone and police would also like to establish if this happened.

Police also have reason to believe Muriwai may be with friends.

"We would ask them or her to make contact to let us know she is safe," said Vine.

Police are seeking the public's help in the search for missing Wellington woman Breanna Muriwai. Photo / Supplied

Vine said they are keeping an open mind as to where Muriwai is and what may have happened to her.

"As time goes on, Police and Breanna's family are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare," he said.

"[We] urge anyone with information to contact Police as soon as possible."

Earlier, police said Muriwai was dropped at the Paraparaumu Railway Station by family members last Friday and she is believed to have travelled in the wider Wellington region over the weekend.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to Police is asked to contact Police on 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using My Report and referencing the file number 220829/5320.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org