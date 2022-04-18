Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police gun crime stats revealed: Bay of Plenty a hotbed for firearm incidents

6 minutes to read
Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

Nearly 900 firearms were seized by police in the Bay of Plenty over a three-year period — 44 of which were prohibited by law.

The figures released under the Official Information Act showed local firearm-related

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.