Police guarding scene after Massey house fire overnight

Firefighters from across West Auckland battled a blaze in an abandoned house in Massey overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Seven fire trucks were required to put out a blaze in an abandoned house in Massey overnight.

The fire on Don Buck Rd was first reported around 10pm, with multiple calls coming in from the public, said Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Carren Larking.

Six fire trucks and an aerial appliance were required to fight the blaze on Don Buck Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On arrival crews found an apparently abandoned two-storey house, measuring around 15m by 20m, “well involved” in fire.

A second alarm was transmitted to get further resources. Six fire trucks and an aerial fire truck were sent to fight the fire, which has since been extinguished.

A Herald photographer said a section of Don Buck Rd was closed while crews brought the fire under control. A police scene guard is now in place at the address.



