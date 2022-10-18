Police go undercover at bus stop to catch motorists on their phones

A police officer that members of the public say was standing in disguise at a bus stop in order to catch passing motorists using their phones. Photo / Supplied

Auckland police have again been snapped dressed in disguise in a bid to catch passing motorists using mobile phones or failing to wear seatbelts.

In the latest incident, a female police officer was photographed wearing a red jacket over her uniform and standing at a bus stop on Great South Rd in Takanini.

It comes after a policeman was earlier this month videoed dressing as a windscreen washer at an intersection so he could look into cars at a red light to spot motorists on their phones.

Police on that occasion said it was not appropriate for officers to dress as window washers but did not say why.

The female officer's use of a red jacket and position at the bus stop near Burger King Takanini, however, was deemed a typical tactic by Counties Manukau Road Policing senior sergeant Andy Heath.

"The use of a plainclothes officer to watch for these offences is a standard operating tactic to prevent death and serious injuries," he said.



"Twenty people have died on the roads in Counties Manukau so far this year.

"Using a mobile phone while driving or not wearing a seatbelt is an offence but is also a cause of death and serious injury."

Heath said these types of operations are an important part of the force's "prevention and enforcement activities".

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility and Police continue to do our part to ensure motorists' safety," he said.

Public reaction to the revelations police are using plain clothes officers to sting motorists on their phones has been mixed.

A Today FM listener sent in a video after spotting a police officer posing as a window washer to nab people on their phones behind the wheel in South Auckland. Photo / Supplied

One topic on the Herald website earlier this month was typical of some of the criticism.

"How about going undercover in a shopping mall to stop the smash and grabs ... oops ... no revenue in that," a Herald reader wrote.

However, under a Facebook post about the recent plain clothes officer at Takanini on the Checkpoint Watch Auckland page one person made the following comment.

"Good work NZ Police. Ram raiders haven't killed anyone. People on their phones while driving are a serious danger to the rest of us. Should be stopped on the spot and have their phone confiscated."

It comes as media outlet Today FM earlier this month reported that one of their listeners sent in a video after spotting a police officer posing as a window washer to nab people using their phones behind the wheel in South Auckland.

After the man filming the undercover officer confronted him, uniformed police arrived on the scene and confirmed the window washer was a cop.

Counties Manukau Road Policing manager inspector Tony Wakelin also confirmed in a statement to the Herald that a road policing operation was conducted recently at an intersection in Manurewa where an officer was dressed as a window washer.

But he said police acknowledge the officer in disguise was "not appropriate".

"We will be communicating with our staff this should not be happening in future.

"There were lessons here for their staff on the appropriate way to conduct these operations in future. And I will be ensuring those conversations will be had."

Wakelin said such operations, however, are an important part of police prevention and enforcement activities on New Zealand's roads.

"On this occasion, police were looking for motorists who run red lights or who were driving whilst using their mobile phones. Both of these offences are causes of death and serious injury on our roads," he said.

Wakelin said the purpose of the operation was to remind road users that using a mobile phone while driving, which included when stopped at traffic lights, was both illegal and dangerous.

"The use of a plainclothes officer to watch for these offences is a standard operating tactic to prevent death and serious injuries on our roads.

"Of which, there have been 20 deaths on our roads in Counties Manukau in 2022 to date.

"People who take the risk to run a red light are putting not only themselves but the lives of innocent members of our community at risk."

Wakelin said running red lights was a risk "not worth taking".