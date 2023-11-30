Police frantically search for owner of upturned kayak found floating off Raumati Beach

The kayak found floating off the coast of Raumati Beach. Photo / NZ Police

Police are urgently searching for the owner of an upturned kayak found floating off the coast of Raumati Beach.

The kayak was found anchored and upturned this morning and police are trying to find out if anyone was on board it at the time it overturned, with the help of search and rescue teams.

The items located near the kayak. Photo / NZ Police

“While we have not received any reports of missing people at this stage, we are urgently seeking to locate the owner or occupants of the Kayak, or anyone who may know how the kayak came to be located upturned off the coast of Raumati Beach.”

Police confirmed the kayak was not related to the Michaela Ledger missing persons case or any other current missing persons case.

The anchor attached to the kayak. Photo / NZ Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 231130/4463.

