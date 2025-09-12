Cordons have remained in place at the scene of the shooting since Monday, but they are expected to be lifted and the road reopened later today. Photo / George Heard

Five days after Tom Phillips’ death, the scene examination of the remote camping sites used by Phillips and his children is nearing completion, with cordons expected to lift today.

Cordons have remained in place at the scene of the shooting since Monday, but they are expected to be lifted and the road reopened later today.

Police are working through areas of dense bush and difficult terrain in poor weather, where the makeshift sites were found.

Waikato Acting District Commander Andrea McBeth said while the scene examination is wrapping up, this phase of investigation work remains in its early stages.

“We have a dedicated team working meticulously to examine the items that police have collected from the sites. These items will be critical into determining who exactly has been helping Tom.