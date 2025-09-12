“The campsites will be dismantled following the conclusion of the scene examination and the key items will be secured as evidence.”
“The events of this week are unprecedented, and we understand there has been a lot of angst amongst the community, and the investigation team is committed to leaving no stone unturned as inquiries continue,” McBeth said.
Phillips was shot dead by police on Monday after four years on the run with his children.
In a stand-off, he shot a police officer multiple times. The officer is recovering in hospital.
Phillips was found on a quad bike with one of his children after a burglary at a farm store in Piopio. The child helped lead police to their siblings at a bush campsite.
Phillips had been on the run since December 2021, when he disappeared with his three children from their family farm in Marokopa. Jayda, Maverick and Ember were 8, 7 and 5 when they went into hiding. They are now 12, 10 and 9.
The children’s mother said that “they have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care”.
The children are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki.
A number of areas in western Waikato remain cordoned off as police process evidence.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.