Police and the family of a 45-year-old Levin man reported missing today have concerns for his wellbeing.

Gary Ingram was last seen near Horowhenua College about 8.40am today but could be in the Muriwai or Turangi area.

Gary Ingram, 45, was last seen near Horowhenua College about 8.40am this morning. Photo / NZ Police

“He is likely wearing cargo shorts, a t-shirt, and a hoodie,” a police spokesperson said.

Police and Ingram’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Gary or his vehicle - an orange 2014 Holden Barina Hatchback, Registration HUJ366 - is asked to contact police on 111. Photo / NZ Police

Anyone who has seen Gary or his vehicle- an orange 2014 Holden Barina Hatchback, Registration HUJ366- is asked to contact police on 111 and quote file number 240305/3673.



