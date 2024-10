A bill that would make it easier for people to leave an abusive marriage has passed its third reading, and the Navy makes progress on the clean-up of the sunken HMNZS Manawanui.

Police and the family of a 48-year-old French national reported missing yesterday have concerns for his well-being.

Denis Courtot was last seen on Wednesday evening by his family at a hotel in the Auckland CBD.

He has been described as tall and was last seen wearing a grey suit jacket and tan trousers.

“Police and Denis’ family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sees him to contact call 111 immediately,” police said.