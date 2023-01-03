Pearl, 8, and Lily, 10, were taken in breach of a parenting order on December 24, 2022. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

The police have put out an urgent appeal for help in finding two missing girls, Lily, 10, and Pearl, 8.

The children were taken in breach of a parenting order on Christmas Eve, and the last sighting of them was at 11pm on Monday, January 2, at a South Auckland petrol station.

The Toyota Camry in which they were travelling was seen again on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, in New Plymouth, before a woman wanted in relation to their disappearance was found alone in Wellington that night.

She was arrested about 9.45pm, and has refused to tell the police where the girls are.

Police are seeking sightings of this Toyota Camry, registration CLR45 in relation to the disappearance of Pearl, 8, and Lily, 10 - who were last seen on Monday. Photo / NZ Police

The police searched vehicles parked in central Wellington but they believe Pearl and Lily could be anywhere between Auckland and the capital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said the woman has been meeting people through Facebook in the time that the police have been looking for her and the children.

“It is possible she has left Pearl and Lily with one of these people.

“We believe these contacts may have been misled or are unaware of the true circumstances in this case, or the serious concerns that are held for the children’s welfare.”

The police are asking anyone with information to call 111.

They also want to hear about any sightings of a 1994 silver Toyota Camry with the licence plate CLR45.

The woman is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today, charged with breaching a parenting order.