Police dogs used to hunt for runaway driver after major crash in Papatoetoe, South Auckland

Three motor vehicle accident on Shirley Road, Papatoetoe. Video / Jared McRobie

A witness to a three-car crash in South Auckland has described people fleeing on foot from the wreck and police dogs being released to search for them.

Shirley Rd in Papatoetoe has now been blocked following a crash shortly before 5pm today involving three vehicles - one of which has rolled.

One person involved in the crash has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police confirmed one driver is reported to have fled the scene following the crash and officers are making enquiries to locate this person.

A witness to the crash told the Herald they saw two people fleeing the wrecked cars and police dogs had been released in search of them.

Fire and Emergency services confirmed the crash occurred at the intersection of Shirley Rd and Richardson Ave, an emergency route to Middlemore Hospital which has now been blocked.

As of 6.55pm tonight, police said Shirley Rd is expected to reopen shortly.

More to come.