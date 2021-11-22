Police do not suspect foul play in Auckland woman Cindy Li's disappearance

Police are searching for clues at the home where a 70-year-old Auckland woman, who was missing for 12 days, was found alive but in a critical condition. Video / NZ Herald

Police are today ruling out foul play or third-party involvement as they investigate the mystery of an Auckland woman who disappeared for 12 days before being found alive at the weekend.

Cindy Li was found on Saturday night alive in a Sandringham garage on the same street she lived on.

Today police said they were still working to piece together the full circumstances

around the woman's movements, at this stage they did not currently suspect foul play or third-party involvement in her disappearance.

They have also revealed the address she was located in was an address that was known to her and which she had access to.

She was found in a critical condition after being missing for 12 days following an extensive police search.

Sandringham woman Cindy Li was found in a garage on Saturday night after she had been missing for 12 days. Photo / Supplied

Auckland City West CIB detective senior sergeant Geoff Baber said police were continuing to carry out inquiries to establish the circumstances around Li's movements before she was located on Saturday morning.

He revealed first aid was provided initially by police officers prior to ambulance arrival where she was subsequently transported to hospital.

"Cindy does not show any signs of physical injuries however she was extremely dehydrated at the time she was located," he said.

"She remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at hospital."

Baber said the address was unoccupied by the homeowner during the entire period Li was missing.

He acknowledged and thanked the local Sandringham community for their concern and assistance in this case.

"An extensive effort went into locating Cindy including a significant amount of hours spent by search and rescue teams over a number of days, as well as an area canvass of nearby properties and inquiries with local residents.

"We are relieved that Cindy has been located alive given the number of days she remained missing."

The 70-year-old who has been described by neighbours as a lovely woman who was often seen out walking.

She was reported missing from her home on Tuesday November 9.

"Police found the woman at an address near her Tranmere Rd home around midday (Saturday). She is in a critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Auckland Hospital and inquiries are under way to determine what has occurred," police said in a statement.

A local resident told NZME at the weekend police had searched their property twice in the last week in the hunt for Li.

They say they've also been door knocked and asked general questions at least four times, with a daily police presence in the street.

Police in white forensic suits remain at the home, which is attached to several units, looking for more information about what happened. The homes are blocked off with police tape.

A neighbour described Li as a lovely woman who really loves cats.

"She is quite well known and walks around the area quite a bit. She's also into Tai Chi and you'd see her doing Tai Chi movements often."

"I really hope she's all right."

Police said on Friday they had concerns for Li's safety after she left home on foot on Tuesday last week.

They released CCTV footage of Li in the hope it would help lead to information on her disappearance, saying they had "serious concerns".