“During a search of the address, police located an antique pistol, BB gun, Class B controlled drug ketamine, scales, drug paraphernalia, a hunting knife, three other knives and a set of knuckle dusters.

“Police also located what appeared to be a small IED, so staff and nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution,” he said.

Williams said police were pleased with the result that helped make the community safer.

“Our message is clear – drug dealing and being in possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons isn’t welcome here.”

A 20-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with two counts of threatening to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, presenting an object like a firearm, unlawful possession of an explosive and possession for supply (not cannabis).

Police have opposed the man’s bail.

