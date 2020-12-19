Website of the Year

New Zealand

Police cordon off Māngere, South Auckland street after man's death

Quick Read

Police were called to the incident just after 8am. Photo / file

NZ Herald

Police have cordoned off a street in Māngere in South Auckland after the death of a man.

Police said emergency services were called to a property just after 8am after a man was found unresponsive.

The man was unable to revived and died at the scene, the police said in a statement.

The police statement said inquiries were underway to establish the circumstances and no further information was available at this stage.

A resident of Valiant St said there was a strong police presence. Several police cars and about six officers were milling about on the front lawn of a house in the street.

Half the street was cordoned off.

"My wife saw some ambulances leaving the property this morning," the resident said.